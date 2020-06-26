Quapaw Farmer’s Market is about to make it easier for residents to preserve food all year long

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUAPAW, Ok. — The Quapaw Farmer’s Market is about to make it easier for residents to preserve food all year long.

Starting Wednesday July 1st, the Quapaw Nation is starting a free food preservation program.

Customers will be able to rent canning kits, dehydrators, fermenting crocks, food processors, and vacuum sealers.

To rent the equipment you must call 918-238-3168 and schedule a pick up time on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

You can pick up the equipment at 326 Main Street in Quapaw.

A twenty-five dollar refundable deposit is required to rent the equipment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories