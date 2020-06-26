QUAPAW, Ok. — The Quapaw Farmer’s Market is about to make it easier for residents to preserve food all year long.

Starting Wednesday July 1st, the Quapaw Nation is starting a free food preservation program.

Customers will be able to rent canning kits, dehydrators, fermenting crocks, food processors, and vacuum sealers.

To rent the equipment you must call 918-238-3168 and schedule a pick up time on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

You can pick up the equipment at 326 Main Street in Quapaw.

A twenty-five dollar refundable deposit is required to rent the equipment.