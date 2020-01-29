Quapaw Chairman Berrey: New Trade Agreement To Benefit Tribe’s Agriculture Markets

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 29, 2020) — Quapaw Nation Chairman John L. Berrey attended President Trump’s signing of the historic U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on the White House lawn today.

“On behalf of the Quapaw Nation and my people, I was honored to be there when President Trump signed the USMCA, an accomplishment that few people thought was possible,” Chairman Berrey said.

Chairman Berrey joined American workers and farmers, union members, U.S. Senators and members of the House of Representatives, and the President’s cabinet members on the south lawn of the White House for the morning signing ceremony.

“Quapaw people have been an agricultural people for hundreds of years and to this day we count farmers and ranchers among our most productive members,” Berrey said. “This new trade deal will benefit the Quapaw by opening up lucrative new markets for our crops and our cattle and bison products and making sure countries that want access to our markets will treat American companies and American workers in a fair way.”