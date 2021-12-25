Qualified Kansans to receive assistance with water utilities

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Qualified Kansas residents will get some assistance with their utilities.



The Kansas Department for Children and Families has launched the Emergency Water Assistance Program.



Nine million dollars has been set aside, and will be used to pay for water and wastewater services.



Residents who apply must have a combined income equal or less than 150% of the federal poverty level, which varies depending on the number of people in a household.



“The payment we will make on behalf of the household has to the public utility vendor, we are not making any payments directly to households, that is a federal guideline, so we have to have their vendor enrolled with us in order to make a payment for the household,” says Shannon Connell, Kansas Department For Children and Families, “We are asking vendors if they have not gotten paperwork turned in to please do that as quickly as possible so that if we have a client that applies, and it’s their customer, that we can get that bill paid as quickly as possible.”



EWAP funds will be available until they’re gone.



Applications can be filled out online.