Quadruplet brothers are finishing college at the same school

CINCINATTI, OH – In tonight’s dose of good news… A group of quadruplet brothers are finishing their time at the same ivy league school.

The Wade quadruplets went from matching outfits, to matching acceptance letters.

“It was surreal but also familiar at the same time, because up to that point we were so used to doing everything together.” Says Aaron Wade.

Aaron, Nigel, Zachary, and Nichalos all got into nearly 60 colleges including Duke and Harvard, but landed at Yale because financially they offered the best package.

“The guys? They put on their big boy pants and made a tough decision. This is going to be the best approach in terms of going to school.” Says Kim and Darrin Wade, Parents.

The Wade quadruplets grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“I think that growing up less competition that you might have expected because you know, we all did the same sports, things like that. But for example, we all played football and I was a line man, Nigel was a corner, Zach was a quarterback. That type of thing. So we had different rolls that we were going for. So we weren’t always directly competing. Even in school. You know we all did well.” Says Nichalos Wade.

Their father, works at General Electric. Their mother, a high school principal.

“Part of being an educator is discipline and managing your time. I think the biggest thing as a parent is you set those expectations, you allow them to explore as well. Their interests and what they want to do.” Says Mrs. Wade.

Technically, 3 of the 4 graduated this year.

Aaron is still working on his senior thesis, and things have changed.

“I come home most often and so when I do I’m usually the only one home and when we were younger, we shared rooms of 2 and 2 and now I have a room to myself.” Says Zachary Wade.

But, it’s not the last you’ll year from the Wade quadruplets.

“I think it’s less what’s next for the quads and what’s left for each individual because I think that especially during our time at Yale. We built our own each individual futures and we’re each pursuing that.” Says Nigel Wade.

And this will be the first time the Wade brothers are not living in the same state. Zachary in California, Nichalos working in New York City, while Nigel and Aaron are still in New Haven. Of course we wish them all the best.