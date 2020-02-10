Q-Zone training recipients learn how to become better LGBTQ allies

PITTSBURG, Kan. — One southeast Kansas organization is helping create welcoming spaces for LGBTQ community members.

Q Space hosted their Q-Zone training at the Pittsburg Library Sunday afternoon.

Attendees learned how they can become better allies to their LGBTQ friends, whether they are in the workplace or at school.

The three hour meeting included learning to respect others’ pronouns, how to support others, and a question and answer session.

Instructors say they hope the meeting creates better understanding throughout the community.

Amber Hames, Vice Chair of Q Space, says, “This is how to respect people as they come out to you and what to do when a student comes out to you or a coworker. And how to really respect them and work with them as they’re moving through that.”

Paige Bowman, Financial Coordinator of Q Space, says, “It’s not necessarily something that’s brought into the light very often. And being an LGBTQ person myself, having friends and family want to come to these trainings so they an better support me in my daily life is really awesome.”

Q Space hosts meetings and socials every month.

Their next event will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at the Pittsburg Library.