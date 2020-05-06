Push to require some Medicaid recipients to work or perform community service goes before Missouri House Budget Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A push to require certain Medicaid recipients to either work or perform community service made its way before the Missouri House Budget Committee today.

The bill was heard before a nearly empty gallery.

If approved, the proposed legislation would make its way to the ballot for voters to decide.

The bill makes a number of exceptions including for individuals with disabilities.

Some of the concerns raised by some lawmakers include pushing the legislation at a time when jobs are hard to find and schools are closed leaving some parents to stay at home.

Rep. Ingrid Burnett, D-Kansas City, said, “They may not be able to sustain their employment and may end up losing their benefits and then not qualifying.”

Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said, “A scenario like a pandemic the department of social services would have the latitude to waive the requirements for those that did not have child care due to something like the pandemic we’re currently experiencing.”

The bill would also end state payments to hospitals for patients who are not Missouri citizens.

Missouri hospitals near bordering states say that would cost them millions of dollars.