Push in Kansas for more women and people of color in state legislature

KANSAS — All 40 Kansas Senate and 125 House seats are up for election in November. There is a push on both sides to get more women and people of color represented.

Less than 30% of the Kansas legislature are women, and even fewer are people of color. Now, ahead of the next election, both Republican and Democratic candidates are fighting for more representation.

Rachel Willis, (D) Kansas Senate candidate, said, “When we have more of that diversity at the table, there’s more creativity, all of the voices are heard and we come up with better outcomes.”

Rachel Willis is running for a seat in the Kansas Senate, which currently has just 13 women. Her opponent, representative Brenda Dietrich is one of 34 women currently serving in the House of Representatives. Dietrich agrees that women and people of color need to be better represented in government. But, she says, it’s getting people to run that is difficult.

Rep. Brenda Dietrich, (R) Topeka, said, “It can be kind of painful when you’re going through a primary or general election and you have an opponent. It’s just a very new experience that some folks find uncomfortable.”

Christina Haswood is running for the House of Representatives. If elected, she would be one of two Native Americans in the Kansas legislature. She says campaigning has been difficult.

Christina Haswood, Kansas House of Representatives candidate, said, “Not only barriers of getting into this, but discrimination as well, which I faced during my primary.”

But she says representation for not only native cultures, but young Kansans, is important.

“Me being a young person, I don’t want to be the only one there, I need everyone else to come with me.”

The general election is on November 3rd.

The deadline to register to vote is October 13.