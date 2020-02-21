Purdy leaders express concern over rail crossing safety

PURDY, Mo. — The Purdy Chief of Police is expressing his concern about the lack of safety equipment at a train crossing where a woman was killed last night.

This crossing is marked by a crossbuck sign and pedestrian bell, but it does not have railroad crossing arms, nor lights when it’s dark outside.

Trains are allowed to travel as fast as 49 miles per hour over the crossing.

Police Chief Nick Mercer says the city of Purdy has been working for two years to get guard rails added to this crossing.

City leaders met tonight to discuss ways of making the crossing safer.

They’re waiting to hear back from the state on what can be done.

Last night, police say 59-year-old Fransisca Perez-Salas failed to yield at the railroad crossing.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 3-year-old grandson and 8-year-old granddaughter were airlifted to a Springfield hospital with injuries.

Authorities say the kids were not wearing seatbelts.

Chief Mercer says his crews have responded to 3 separate accidents in the last couple of years at the crossing.

This was the first time someone died.