Puppies from the Joplin Humane Society are going to be giving Starbucks a visit this weekend

JOPLIN, MO – Dogs from the Joplin Humane Society are getting out and making new friends this weekend.

This Saturday from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., puppies will be making their way to Starbucks on South Rangeline Road.

Those who come and bring a donation will be entered into a raffle to win a Starbucks gift basket.

Donations they’re looking for include toys, cleaning supplies, and paper towels.

Joplin Humane Society Animal Behavioral Manager, Thomas Jay, says it’s important for these puppies to be there so they can get social interaction before being adopted.

“Getting these animals out in the public eye, getting some stimulation, getting some socialization with these puppies is great for the puppies themselves, because then people come here and these puppies are already socialized, great with people, but again it’s also getting that awareness out there that we do have these animals looking for forever homes.” Says Jay.

Jay adds that many of their dogs are strays that have never had a social interaction, making the event that much more important.