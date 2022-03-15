Joplin, Mo. — Those of you who wish to pay respects on Tuesday (3/15) to Joplin Police Department Corporal, Ben Cooper, there’s a couple ways for you to do so.

One of them is watch the funeral procession travel by.

On the map pictured above, we’ve highlighted the designated section of Joplin, where the public can safely view the procession.

The map highlights in green, the public viewing location where you can watch the funeral procession of JPD Corporal, Ben Cooper.

That location will stretch out along Main Street, starting from 3rd Street in downtown, where the old Joplin library building is located, and then ending to the south, at 19th Street, one block north of Walgreens.

If you wish to show support to the Cooper Family or to law enforcement in general, the city of Joplin encourages you to attend the public viewing of the processional, which will travel that route along Main Street, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.

City officials ask that you do not park on Main Street and make sure to give yourself time to find a safe parking location before 3:00 p.m.

Officials with the city say to expect brief traffic delays in and around Joplin, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday (3/15) and to give yourself some extra time to arrive at work, or any other destination within the city.

Both JPD Corporal Ben Cooper, and JPD Officer Jake Reed, were on-duty when struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday (3/8).

Joplin officials say they’ll release Officer Jake Reed’s funeral service details in the coming days.