Public safety tax headed to the ballot in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho approves a proposal to put a public safety tax on the ballot.

If approved during the April election, it will establish a half cent sales tax towards all local retail sales.

The funding will support Neosho’s Police and Fire Departments capital improvements.

As of today general funds goes towards first responders.

David Kennedy, Neosho City Manager, said, “Fees are increasing, everything is going up. It’s becoming a struggle for the general fund sales tax to handle those two operations.”

The public safety tax would then allow general funds to be used to operate the city’s cemetery, as well as make improvements to streets and sidewalks.

Neosho residents will be able to vote for the tax on April 7th.