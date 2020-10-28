Public meeting held over future of Memorial Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — Future ideas for Joplin’s Memorial Hall continued to advance toward possible fruition during a public meeting this evening.

This month, over 300 community members participated in a survey on what they wanted to see happen to Memorial Hall. Around 60% of responders believe providing key renovations to the structure, while maintaining pieces of its history, is a high priority for the city of Joplin.

Renovation plans include adding more diverse spaces to hold a large variety of public and private gatherings, as well as recreational and athletic activities. Another key component involves continuing to preserve current veteran memorials currently housed in the facility, while adding new monuments.

Brian Garvey, SFS Architecture, said, “Being a hundred year old building, it’s served a lot of uses for the city of Joplin. I think it’s done everything its needed to do over the years as a community space, as a space that’s really been the heart of downtown and a space that has supported the community through the good times and bad times. It’s nice to see the community want to bring it forward.”

Architects will continue to work with city leaders on refining the design concepts presented Tuesday. Officials are hopeful to present the final proposal to the City Council sometime early next year. You can view more details on Tuesday’s presentation, along with other information on the city of Joplin’s website.

https://www.joplinmo.org/1093/14835/Memorial-Hall-Study