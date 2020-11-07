PSU unveils Pitsco Idea Shop

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University unveils its newest addition on campus.

Shawn Naccarato, PSU Chief Strategy Officer, said, “We believe very firmly at the Pitsco Idea Shop and at Block 22 that zip code should never determine someone’s destiny.”

It’s a grand opening for Pittsburg State University’s Pitsco Idea Shop. Even the Governor of Kansas visited for the momentous occasion.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, said, “We know that to promote economic development opportunities and keep our kids in the towns that they grew up we need good roads and broadband access. Healthy communities and the quality affordable education that develops a strong pipeline of skilled workers.”

Pitsco idea shop will give students — both at the college level and in high school — a place to invent and use technology like 3-D printers.

“Our hope and dream isn’t that they just making CO2 cars or any trinket or craft project, but actually what they’re doing is they’re encouraging their part of their brain of creativity but also thinking in terms of what sort of businesses or products they can create,” said Naccarato.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting for Pitsco Idea Shop they raced CO2 powered dragsters. A Frontenac 8th grader was one of the first to race CO2 powered dragsters at the shop and says this new building is a great opportunity.

Abram Frankenberry, Frontenac 8Th Grader, said, “I want to be a mechanical engineer when I get older and this is right up my alley of what I want to do. I can come in here and use the 3D printers and everything in here so it will be fun.”