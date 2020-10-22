PSU to try selling alcohol at football games

News

by: Jessica Djukic

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Carnie Smith Stadium will soon no longer be a dry stadium.

Pittsburg State University will begin a trial run of selling alcohol during home football games. That should start October 31st during the game against the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Beer and wine will be available at two locations at the stadium — one on the West side and one on the East side. School officials will evaluate how things go after the game.

Steve Erwin , Vice President For Student Life, said, “Really evaluate the process evaluate the fans reactions to it and see if its a worthwhile and appropriate effort and then coming out of it I would anticipate unless we have real concerns that we would look to continue it at the football season next fall.”

Anyone drinking must wear a designated wristband. Attendees are limited to one drink each time they make a purchase, and drink sales will end at the end of the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories