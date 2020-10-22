PSU to try selling alcohol at football games

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Carnie Smith Stadium will soon no longer be a dry stadium.

Pittsburg State University will begin a trial run of selling alcohol during home football games. That should start October 31st during the game against the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Beer and wine will be available at two locations at the stadium — one on the West side and one on the East side. School officials will evaluate how things go after the game.

Steve Erwin , Vice President For Student Life, said, “Really evaluate the process evaluate the fans reactions to it and see if its a worthwhile and appropriate effort and then coming out of it I would anticipate unless we have real concerns that we would look to continue it at the football season next fall.”

Anyone drinking must wear a designated wristband. Attendees are limited to one drink each time they make a purchase, and drink sales will end at the end of the third quarter.