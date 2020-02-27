PSU to start nurse practitioner program

PITTSBURG, Ks. — the Pittsburg State University Nursing School is receiving funding to start a first-of-its kind program in Southeast Kansas.

The Irene Bradley Ransom School of Nursing has received a $2.3 million grant to establish the first rural primary care nurse practitioner residency in Southeast Kansas.

Program staff says currently, the demand for primary care services in rural areas is increasing and qualified nurse practitioners could help fill that gap.

Money from the grant will partially fund education and salaries of 18 nurse practitioners and hopefully encouraging them to continue practicing in rural health care.

Amy Hite, Grant Coordinator, said, “They will do a lot of networking in the community that they start their practice in, meet all the sub-specialists, do a lot of trans-disciplinary education, and hopefully at the end of that first year, they will want to stay in rural healthcare and continue practicing here.”

Hite says the grant spans four years.

The first year has been spent planning and the next three years will feature one year rotations.

The program begins in June and administrators are looking for the first six residents to participate.

Deadline for students to apply is April first.