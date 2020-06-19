PSU to raise tuition

PITTSBURG, Ks. — After catching a break during the previous school year — Pittsburg State students will see a tuition hike.

The university announcing that students will pay a modest $83 more per semester for tuition and fees.

That makes tuition for a full-time, in-state undergrad $2,918.

Since the school has a flat-rate tuition, students can take additional credits without having to pay more.

Last year there were zero tuition increases, but with the covid-19 pandemic — the state is expecting a $1.3 billion shortfall in next year’s budget.

With higher education funding at risk — PSU officials say managing resources is more crucial now than ever.

The university is also expanding its Gorilla Advantage Program — which allows in-state tuition to non-resident students.