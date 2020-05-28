PSU Beginning Facility Reopening

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg State University is beginning the process of reopening facilities to the public, starting with outdoor facilities, as county-wide restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to relax.

“Our county is opening back up, and outdoor recreation is a good thing if done with safe practices in place,” said Jim Johnson, director of intercollegiate athletics. “Our students and our community are ready to be outside, and we have great facilities that enable it.”

On Monday, June 1, Carnie Smith Stadium, soccer fields, outdoor basketball courts, intramural softball fields, and sand volleyball courts will open. The baseball and softball fields will be available for reservations by contacting Lacie Anderson at landerson@pittstate.edu.

Most other facilities will remain closed as the university responds to new public health guidance, works to accommodate student needs, and prepares for a broad reopening of facilities this summer.

Johnson noted that the university expects users of the outdoor spaces to take personal responsibility for their health and the people around them.

“This means adhering to all public health guidelines that will slow or stop the spread of COVID-19: social distancing, good hygiene, and staying home when sick,” he said.

University officials will continue to carefully monitor the situation and assess needs, making adjustments as needed.