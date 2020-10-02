PSU to begin campus diversity climate study

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University will begin a campus-wide diversity climate study. Diversity and inclusion has become an increasingly integral focal point on campus.

Survey results will be used to identify strengths, opportunities, and what the university can improve on for students and employees to be engaged, feel safe, and respected. The responses will be anonymous and no personal identifying information will be collected

Dr. Steven Scott, President, Pittsburg State University, said, “We want to move forward with what we need to do on this campus, what will work for this campus and what are the needs on the campus that’s why this survey is so important and to really find out where we are cause unless we find out where we are then we will have a hard time planning on where we want to go.”

Administration, faculty, and students are strongly encouraged to complete the survey, which will be sent to everyone on campus’ email.