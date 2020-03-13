PSU suspends all university-led travel outside the Four States

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is one of the latest institutions taking action against coronavirus concerns.

Josiah Rexwinkle, Pre-Med Student, said, “I that think the university will take, you know, it’s correct procedures to make sure everybody’s ok.”

Pittsburg State University is suspending all university-led travel outside the Four States, but will still have in-person classes.

Pittsburg State University President Dr. Steven Scott said, “We certainly are watching what other institutions are doing and we’re also learning from their steps and how they communicate.”

Dr. Scott says they have a critical response team that is preparing for the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

“We’re now talking to our faculty about making sure they’re making preparations to teach in an alternative manner, not necessarily online but there might be some other ways we need to approach instruction so we’re certainly preparing for that possibility.”

Previously, all university-led international travel was suspended. Now, it’s being extended to all domestic travel.

“Each institution is located in different geographic areas, they’re located in areas that are different in terms of the amount of infection, or if there’s even infection of not. So we have to take all that into consideration and not be just influenced by the last decision that was made by the last institution.”

The university’s website now has coronavirus information with frequently asked questions, links to resources, and university communications.

“And I like it because it kind of keeps the students informed.”

Doctor Scott says he is focused on doing what’s right, not necessarily what is in the university’s policy–his top concern treating students and staff the right way and reducing the possibility of the virus spreading.