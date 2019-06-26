PSU summer camp gets kids outside to experience Mother Nature

PITTSBURG, Kan.

Southeast Kansas kids get up close and personal with Mother Nature during a week-long camp.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Pittsburg State University Nature Reach Summer Day Camp. Local elementary school students are learning a different lesson about the world around them each day.

“Well we got to go down by the lake and explore down there and we got to see a snake, we got to go to the garden and pick potatoes and garlic or onion, I don’t know what it’s called, we saw a couple snakes down there and bugs.” Laynee Shay, George Nettles Elementary

The camp takes place off of the PSU campus on a natural history reserve southwest of Pittsburg.