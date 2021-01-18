PSU students remember MLK

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Students at Pittsburg State University are remembering Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

Students held a candelight vigil to honor Doctor King. Sharing with the crowd how Doctor King inspired them.

Samantha Ruvalcava, PSU Senior, said, “Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was a great leader and he fought for everybody.”

The Black Student Association at Pittsburg State University and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity held a vigil Monday night to remember Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. A PSU graduate recited Doctor King’s famous “I Have A Dream Speech” along with students sharing how they use his teachings everyday.

Samantha Ruvalcava PSU Senior Recreation And Sports Management, said, “I have a lot of dreams and just wanting to achieve that and all men and women being equal. I think that’s huge because we are equal at the end of the day and god made us special and he loves us.”

She is reflecting on her parents sacrifices they made along the way, leaving Mexico to give her the American dream.

“I’m just very thankful that they did that because they did that I am here today. And without their sacrifices and their hard work I wouldn’t be here.”

She is leaving her mark on PSU as the Founder and President of the first Latino based sorority on campus.

“It is an honor to be able to bring something different to campus something that people have never seen.”

PSU staff say reflecting on MLK’s non-violent teachings are important.

Deatrea Rose, Assistant Vice President Student Life and Senior Diversity Officer, said, “It is more important even now especially what’s going on in our country. He preached non-violence he preached peace he preached love. I think that if we get back to some of those core values it will make it a more harmonious place for all of us to live.”

Rose says it was important to gather and commemorate Doctor Martin Luther King Junior’s life and the legacy he leaves behind. She says students were happy about holding the vigil instead of a virtual event.