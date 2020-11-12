PSU students making toys for more than 200 children this Christmas

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The North Pole has found a new home in Southeast Kansas. Pittsburg State students in The Society Of Architectural Woodworkers organization are working as elves to give more than 200 kids a gift this Christmas.

Piece by piece. Working to make each toy perfect.

Charlie Phillips, Associate Proffesor, Technology and Workforce Learning, said, “Our student organization is assembling wooden trucks to give out to the Toys for Tots for Christmas.”

The Society of Architectural Woodworkers Organization were busy making these toys as their annual service project.

Connor Jennings, Treasurer, Society of Architectural Woodworkers, said, “Typically in a wood working institute, it is not nessarily easy to do to find ways to give back to the community in a unique way. And to be able to do this and be able to do this and make wooden toys every year is something that we love to do.”

The hope is to make about 200 wooden trucks. Preparing for this project wasn’t easy. Students first started with a design, ordered the materials and put everything together.

“And then after assembly it’s sanding them up a little bit more, making sure things are good and once that is complete, they’re ready to go.”

This service project has been a tradition for the organization for many years, and students are happy to give back to their community in this way.

“Christmas time and the holidays are a time of feeling loved. And feeling important. We want to make sure everyone feels like that and so. To be able to come in and make 200 or so toys, just a couple hundred to give to the community we feel is really, really big and an important part of what we do here and we’re glad to do it every year.”

“The fact that they can use their talents and abilities to help others is always a good thing,” said Phillips.

The toy trucks will be donated to Toys for Tots this Christmas.