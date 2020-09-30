PSU students developing new app to track animal care

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new web and mobile app is in the works in Southeast Kansas to help track animal care.

Pittsburg State University students have been working on the app since August.

A name hasn’t been chosen yet, but it’s programmed to keep track of different species, an animal’s feeding cycle, and their weight. It will mostly be used for small reservations that carry exotic birds and animals, like Pitt State’s Nature Reserve.

John Kuefler Instructor Of Computer Information Systems PSU: “I don’t have any lofty ambitions or anything here. it’s really an opportunity for students to do a hands-on project which is always the best case scenario for our students when they get to see something in action and put it on their resume and have that great experience of kind of working in the real world outside the classroom.”

Students are working in teams, creating their own unique version of the app. The best one will be chosen by the Nature Reserve at the end of the semester.