PSU student turns common household waste into energy source

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A PSU student has come up with a way to turn a waste product into one that stores energy.

South Korean Graduate Student Jonghyun Choi noticed how much Americans love a particular type of beverage. And he knew it had chemical properties that could be put to good use instead of going into the trash.

“So many Americans are drinking coffee so there are so many waste coffee ground, so how about we use waste coffee ground.” Jonghyun Choi, PSU Graduate Student

Coffee grounds are rich in Carbon, and by adding a chemical high in Nitrogen to coffee power, you end up with a product that can store an electrical charge. The product is put inside batteries, which are then able to charge electronic devices like cell phones.

Pitt State plans on eventually seeking a patent on Choi’s research.