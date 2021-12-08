PSU student gives back to local nonprofit

JOPLIN, Mo. — A young entrepreneur is giving back this holiday season.

Bailey Gilmore is a Pittsburg State University student who’s helping families staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States in Joplin.

Tonight, he gave them holiday rides.

“It brings a sense of normalcy to life. It helps morale when you have a sick child at the hospital you’re very much on a roller coaster ride with ups and downs,” said Annette Thurston, RMHC Executive Director.

Bailey Gilmore is responsible for some of that normalcy.

The owner of Yeti Expeditions, LLC is making sure families feel the spirit of Christmas.

Wednesday night he drove Ronald McDonald House families through Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction to see Christmas lights.

“It feels amazing. My goal in life is to make people happy and that’s what I get to do by doing this. The little kids get excited to look at the lights and the adults get to sit back and relax while their kids are entertained so its a good time,” said Bailey Gilmore, Owner of Yeti Expeditions, LLC.

Families enjoyed hot chocolate and Christmas cookies during the tour.

“I hope they get an evening just to relax and not worry about anything other than Christmas and have a good time with each other,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore’s business is donating a portion of paid tours through December back to Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s refreshing to see a young person such as Bailey to actually come and do what he’s doing and give back to our community. As families stay here its a stressful time. They have a seriously ill child in the hospital. During the holidays its even more stressful. And so to actually offer a relaxing night for them to get on the bus and tour and look at the lights,” said Thurston.

The money donated to Ronald McDonald House will help pay for each families suggested donation of ten-dollars a night.

To book your tour click here.