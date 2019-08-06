PSU student fights against merger between top college textbook suppliers

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A merger between top college textbook suppliers could drive up prices, and one Pittsburg State student wants to do something about it.

PSU Student Body President Seth George recently signed a petition in opposition of the merger, saying it could lead to even more financial hurdles for students wishing to get a secondary education.

He says in a study the Pitt State Student Government Association conducted, they saw students pay about $500 a semester for their textbooks.

“We want to be sure we keep those costs down and we’re doing everything that we can. That way students that can barely afford to attend college have it a little bit easier.” Seth George, PSU Student Body President

George adds to lower costs, schools could consider using open education resources and using free online textbooks.