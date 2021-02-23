PSU student awarded for research project on covid-19 information consumption

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A research project is giving a Pitt State student reason to celebrate.

Kaitlin Barnett won first place at the Capitol Graduate Research Summit for her work with the university. This studied how those in the Four States consumed covid-19 information – and how it impacted their beliefs about the pandemic when it first started. What they found was the information that had been reported and given out by school systems had a lower impact on people than what was initially thought.

Kaitlin Barnett, PSU Graduate Student, said, “They were reporting lower susceptibility and lower self-efficacy and so that was very interesting, especially from the schooling systems because you would think getting that information from a trusted source would have a little more of an impact in their vested interested in the opposite direction.”

The paper is currently being reviewed by the National Communication Association for a potential conference in the Fall. A second study is being considered to compare the habits from the beginning of the pandemic.