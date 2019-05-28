PSU staff and community honor local veterans this Memorial Day

Pittsburg State celebrated Memorial Day by honoring local veterans.

Monday morning, members from the community and school staff were invited on campus to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Students from Webb City ROTC presented the flag and a local church performed a bag pipe tribute to veterans.

Dr. Andy Klenke who works on campus as a U.S. Army Sergeant and in the Technology and Workforce Learning Department was the keynote speaker. And he says, as a veteran, being able to highlight those that have served our country is truly an honor.

“But today is really about those who have served and lost their lives. So as far as that aspect, speaking today was really an honor, to honor those who gave their life for our country,” says Dr. Andy Klenke, keynote speaker.

Dr. Klenke served in the U.S. Army from 1983 to 1990. He also has two daughters currently serving as well, one in the U.S. Coast Guard and the other in the Navy.

