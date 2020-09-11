PSU ROTC honors 9/11 victims

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Friday marks the 19th anniversary of September 11th, 2001 — the deadliest attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor.

Many of the cadets in Pittsburg State University’s ROTC program have no recollection of Sepetember 11th, 2001. Some weren’t even born.

Captain Erik Leon, said, “So this isn’t vivid to them, this isn’t a memory. This is something that has to be taught through history.”

But it’s a memory Captain Erik Leon remembers it like it was yesterday.

“The first tower was already hit and it was just shock, you know, like what just occurred, and I watched that second one get hit and that’s when we kind of knew something was up.”

To honor the significance of this day, the Pitt State ROTC hosts the Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony, including cadets firing the ROTC cannon four times: At 8:46 a.m., when flight 11 hit the first World Trade Center tower, at 9:03 a.m when flight 175 hit the second tower, at 9:37 when flight 77 hit the Pentagon, and at 10:03 when flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

“People still care. People still remember and we’re just trying to add to that through ROTC and giving respects to the victims.”

Lt. Colonel Charles Costello, said, “This is something that we started last year, and it’s something that I will continue. The event is all about remembering.”

Cadets also took turns reading the 2,977 names of those killed in the attacks and doing pushups to honor each name—an additional 65 pushups for the people who died from related injuries and lung disease after the attacks.

“They don’t have to do this. They don’t have to be an officer if they don’t want to. They’re choosing to do this. They’re choosing to serve their country and that’s what it’s all about, it’s about serving something bigger than yourself.”