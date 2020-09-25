PSU renews focus on diversity

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is placing a renewed focus on diversity on campus with a new council.

PSU President Dr. Steve Scott is placing an emphasis on ending social injustice and ensuring equality with the formation of the diversity, equity, and inclusion council. Members of the council come from varying backgrounds and include faculty, staff, and a student representative.

The goal of the council is to advise the senior administrative staff on issues related to diversity and equity on campus, from curriculum decisions to campus culture and the climate of the university.

Deatrea Rose, Director Of Student Diversity Programs, PSU, said, “I think it’s very, very important. I think that we live in a time right now where diversity has really been heightened by the activities that have happened around the country and so I think having a voice to convey that information to our senior leadership makes it very, very important and it creates a message that there are different facets of the campus that have to be a priority as well as others.”

Rose says the council’s top priority at this time is working with a consultant to conduct a campus-wide climate survey that will launch the first week of October.