PSU receives truck donations for the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Program

PITTSBURG, Kan.– A truck donation to Pittsburg State will help combat the shortage of diesel technicians.

Navistar recently donated three trucks to the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Program at the university. These vehicles will help provide students with a hands-on experience in the highway truck industry.

Currently, there is a shortage of technicians nationwide. The trucks will also be used for classes in the H-VAC Department, engine courses and electrical classes.

According to Pittsburg State, the median annual wage for diesel service technicians and mechanics is about $47,000.