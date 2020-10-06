PSU receives grant to study Special Olympics Athletes

KANSAS — Pittsburg State University gets a grant to study Special Olympics Athletes. A $29,000 grant from Special Olympics North America will fund a research project involving 140 athletes across Kansas. That includes in Pittsburg and Parsons.

Dr. Laura Covert-Miller is a PSI Professor specializing in adaptive recreation and therapeutic recreation. She’s leading an evaluation study for special needs people to see how they react to exercising.

Dr Laura Covert-Miller, Associate Professor, said, “We would not be able to do this project without the support of our local program coaches. They are the ones who are working with the athletes, out there directly with them. Unfortunately we would like to be out there with them, but because of covid we can’t be out there with the athletes to collect that data. So, our local coaches are really helping us out and collecting this information and being the connection with the athletes.”

Dr. Covert-Miller will be joined by four students, one of them, Reese Dalton is from Carl Junction.

Money will be used to buy laptops and other tech to help collect data.

The project started September 26th and will last 16 weeks.