PSU Racial Inequalities Panel

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Systemic racism, police brutality and social justice–just a few topics discussed Tuesday during a forum at Pittsburg State. One group wants to keep the conversation going when it comes to racial inequities.

D’Andre Phillips, President, Black Student Association, said, “We didn’t always agree on the route to solving these issues, but we did agree that we need to have a solution.”

A tough but necessary conversation took place at Pittsburg State Monday night. ‘A Story On Repeat,’ a panel discussion hosted by the Black Student Association aimed at unpacking incidents of police brutality and injustice.

“We want to identify the patterns in which these incidents have happened. And also figure out a solution.”

Two students were joined on the panel by a patrol officer and a detective, both from the Pittsburg Police Department, as well as a Professor of Psychology at Pittsburg State. Each panelist shared their experiences digesting the demonstrations and violence that have taken place across the country this year.

“I wanted to give that perspective and enlightenment and kind of give some education on why a law enforcement officer might seem a certain way. But I’m not justifying any misbehavior done by any other agencies.”

The presence of the Pittsburg Police Department on this panel is to show transparency.

“That’s why we are here. We want to hear those concerns, because we want to move forward knowing we are stronger together.”

And unity is the main goal here. Phillips says he hopes the conversation changes from an us against them standpoint to finding a solution to racism in our country.

“We gotta figure out going forward, what can we do to lower the temperature, but find a solution. It’s been many years and we still haven’t found a solution yet so and discussing today, we hope that we open someone’s mind to understand a different perspective.”

Pittsburg State’s BSA also organized a peace rally this Summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death where they invited students and members of law enforcement to speak as well.