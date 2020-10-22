PSU Professor helps students overseas

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Pittsburg State University Associate Professor is helping students overseas.

Sang-Heui Lee, Associate Professor of Management, said, “This is really really a good example of doing well by doing good.”

Associate Professor Sang-Heui Lee giving the gift of knowledge.

Last week lee sent 18 boxes of books to Africa University in Zimbabwe. He idea to give back started during his sabbatical in 2018 he was teaching a class in Zimbabwe and couldn’t find new books.

“The most recent one I could find was published in 1984, which was not acceptable for business classes so I promised to send some books when I get back to my home.”

Lee spoke to his Dean Paul Grimes about the problem.

“He guided me and encouraged me and supported me a lot to accomplish. He also paid the shipping costs by his journal and another journal in Kelce College of Business.”

The university’s donation of books caught the attention of a University in Australia. Professor Lee is now coordinating with them on which books are needed in Africa.

“I think of this as a great example of power of influence.”