PSU Plastics Engineering Program receives large grant

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A big state grant aims to boost job training opportunities in Southeast Kansas.

The Plastics Engineering Technology Program at Pitt State is getting $146,000 from the state Department of Commerce. The funding will pay for state-of-the-art extrusion equipment, used for advanced manufacturing. The addition will help retrain workers who have lost jobs due to covid-19 and will also help educate college students.

Greg Murray, PSU Engineering Technology, said, “All kinds of products can be made with extrusion. You can also use, or create food items, such as dog food is created from the extrusion process.”

Blake Benson, Pittsburg Chamber, said, “Obviously the unexpected loss of a job is a difficult time for anyone. But it also creates an opportunity to go back and become trained in a very high demand, high wage area.”

The new equipment will be used for a number of programs, ranging from short workshops leading to a certificate to a four year degree.