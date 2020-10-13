PSU Paint the Town Red

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Covid-19 has limited how people are able to celebrate this year, but that hasn’t stopped people from making it as normal as possible.

Much like the rest of the world, homecoming at Pittsburg State University is going to look a little different this year. The crowds of alumni will be gone thanks to covid-19.

Jon Bartlow, PSU Alumni and Constituent Relations Director, said, “The changes this year are probably going to be less drastic for the students than they are for the alumni. I think many of our alumni look forward of course to a football game on that Saturday of homecoming week or to the homecoming parade that occurs downtown. Unfortunately both of those events will not be happening this year.”

Now the university is pivoting–still working their hardest to have some kind of celebration.

“We are doing our best to still bring a taste of home or a taste of PSU to our alumni throughout the country and throughout the world.”

PSU is hosting several online events including a history of PSU before the pep rally and football highlights later this week. And this year the city’s Paint the Town Red Event will also join in on the fun to support the university.

Julie Reams, Chamber of Commerce Membership and Events Director, said, “We’re very excited about the lots of businesses that have stepped forward they’re going to be decorating and celebrating and having a little bit of normalcy.”

Businesses will decorate their buildings to show gorilla pride–the theme of this year’s event.

“How more prideful can we be to have these businesses step up and say ‘We support the chamber and their mission and we’re supporting Pittsburg State University, and we’re going to show our gorilla pride.'”

15 local businesses will participate in the Paint the Town Red event.

Crawford County Mental Health — 911 E Centennial

Bamboo — 808 N Broadway

Colton’s Steak House and Grill — 4001 Parkview Drive

Pitsco Education — 915 E Jefferson

Arck Construction — 812 N Broadway

Landmark Bank — 2300 N Broadway

Arvest Bank — 2313 S Rouse Ave

Wood Dulohery — 620 S Broadway

Security 1st Title — 910 S Broadway

Audacious Botique Pittsburg — 511 N Broadway

Jones Heritage Realtors — 915 Broadway

Rib Crib — 2909 N Broadway

Alpha Sigma Alpha — 1812 S Broadway

GNBank — 1206 S Broadway

Riggs Chiropractic 1117 W. 4th Street.