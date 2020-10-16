PSU names VP for diversity program

by: Christina Valdez

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University names a Vice President for their diversity program. Deatrea Rose will be the Assistant Vice President for Student Life-Senior Diversity Officer.

The office of student diversity will now join the student life division. The university thinks it is a critical next step to bring greater focus and attention to campus diversity, equality, and inclusion initiatives.

Deatrea Rose Assistant Vice President For Student Life & Senior Diversity Officer, said, “I am very excited about this new change and about the interest and the attention that the diversity is getting. I received a lot of support from a lot of our campus partners a lot of my colleagues. I think the time is right to make this move and people seem very interested and ready to help in any way possible.”

Rose was previously part of PSU Academic Affairs.

