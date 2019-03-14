PSU looking forward to big alumni events this spring

PITTSBURG, Ks. - Pittsburg State wants to keep in touch with their alumni...all 65,000 of them.

Their alumni relations program will be hosting an event tonight in Kansas City to engage their older and younger previous students.

The school looks at it as a way to keep their alumni in the know as well as an opportunity to network.

Tonight's event will bring in more than 100 alumni and PSU is saying hopefully some younger particpants will find some valuable connections.

Jon Bartlow, the director of alunmi relations at PSU says, "Alot of times people just don't know how many gorillas are in their particular area so if you can meet folks that are in the same line of business that you are, especially for our younger alumni. That can make some connections with more established alumni. It's a really great way to connect and they have an automatic something in common there."

In May the organization has plans to go on a cross country tour to engage students that don't live close.

Alumni relations will be driving more than three thousand miles to visit major cities on the west coast.

