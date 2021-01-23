PSU is creating to-go activities for students

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is giving students the college experience during the pandemic.

Coronavirus is changing typical events — but the campus activities office is hosting events to get students engaged.

The Activities Office is creating to-go activities for students to take and make in their dorm like vision boards and coloring sheets.

They are also giving students a chance to enjoy virtual events.

Mary Mercer, Program Coordinator for Campus Activities, says, “We’ll take traditional bingo nights and trivia and put them on online formats and we also do hybrid activities so whether that’s an education workshop for people to attend in person or virtually.”

PSU also has counseling services to help students adapt during the pandemic.