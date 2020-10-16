PSU housing growing amid pandemic

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Increasing cases of covid-19 hasn’t stopped PSU student housing from filling rooms.

Block 22 and university housing have been flourishing since covid 19 hit the U.S. In fact, they’re doing better than ever. Like most businesses, residential housing is making sure occupants are staying safe and following CDC guidelines.

Steve Erwin, Vice President of Student Life, said, “One of the things we are taking advantage of is that it really taught us the value of single room assignments so where looking to reorganization our bass room assignments for next year to one that’s more focused on singles and using only double rooms as a option so we’re hopeful that students embrace that.”

If you are interested in student housing you can find the Block 22 and PSU housing link below.

https://www.pittstate.edu/housing/

https://www.block22psu.com/