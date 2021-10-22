PSU hosts bowl throwing party for upcoming “Artists Against Hunger” event

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Many bowls are being thrown on the campus of Pittsburg State.

And we’re talking about the way in which pottery vessels are formed. Students, former students, local ceramic artists and area high school teachers are making bowls for this year’s “Artists Against Hunger” event which will be held later this fall.

They started this morning, and are throwing them until 9 o’clock tonight. The event is similar to the “Empty Bowls” project.

These creations will eventually be sold to the public, with 100% of the proceeds going to local food banks. The bowl throwing will continue tomorrow from 10 to 4 in the ceramics studio.

“This is a great opportunity also by knowing other people and then when we helping other people, we might be able to get help. And then I really like to share what I’m doing, I like to do. That’s the part of it I really like to share,” said Mayumi Kiefer – PSU Ceramics Assistant Director.

Professor Kiefer actually started this event when she was an undergrad at PSU.