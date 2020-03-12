PSU hosting automotive competition for high school students

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local college gives high school students the chance to put their automotive skills to the test to win prizes and scholarships.

Pittsburg State University hosts an automotive competition for local high school students.

In the Kansas Technology Center, students exercise their skills on several cars to prepare for their state competitions in April.

They diagnosed vehicles that are not running right as well as operate electrical tests and brake system checks.

Competition winners earned prizes donated by Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, as well as scholarships.

Steve Polley, PSU Associate Professor, said, “The students that get to come into this, they get to see the bigger picture of the automotive field and get to see how all of this comes together and acts as a big transportation industry as well.”

Ethan Tomasi, PSU Automotive Shop Foreman, said, “I hope they kinda decide this is what they want to do and I hope they take something from it as well as I hope they do good in the competition.”

This is the fourth year of the automotive competition.