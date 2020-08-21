PSU hoping more will participate in diversity reading program

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is hoping more people will get involved with its diversity-based reading program.

The Tilford Group at PSU says the title for program is The Best We Could Do: An Illustrated Memoir by Thi Bui.

The story depicts the author’s personal experiences and her family’s journey from war-torn Vietnam to the U.S.

PSU’s learning outreach director Jorgé Leon says this year’s theme is timely for several reasons.

Jorge Leon, Learning and Outreach Librarian, Pittsburg State University, said, “We’re trying to build up more of a campus diversity and campus reading group. Each year we change and do a different title we focus on. This year we’re trying to work on, sorry, in 2019 we were focusing on “Between the World and Me.”. This year we’re doing “The Best You Can do”, a graphic novel. We think that with it being a graphic novel, illustrated, it’s going to have a a bit of a wider reach and more students can engage with it.”

Coordinators anticipate having book discussions in coming months and are encouraging the community to get involved by checking out the book from the Axe Library.