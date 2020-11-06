PSU honors veteran for contributions to PSU Veterans Memorial

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is honoring a veteran who’s installed every paver at the PSU Veterans Memorial.

Bill Muse, Veteran Muse Masonry Owner, said, “They’ll be here forever.”

Bill Muse served in the Army from 1969 through 1976. He has spent the last 16 years installing more than 3,400 pavers on the Pitt State campus to honor veterans. Now, the university is honoring him with one of his own.

“We put a lot of hours into this and a lot of pride and that was just kind of to honor my company to be able to provide something so like this so nice that everyone enjoys it.”

He says his work is an important way to honor all veterans.

“Some of the boys who didn’t make it home, but we still have a chiseled in stone memorial for them. It makes you feel good.”

PSU says honoring veterans with pavers is a small way to show their appreciation.

Jon Bartlow, Director of Alumni and Constituent Relations, PSU, said, “I think honoring our veterans is really something that’s engrained into the culture at Pittsburg State University. So I think its very fitting that we have this memorial on our campus.”

Muse is retired, but says this project has a special place in his heart.

“As long as I still can I will always replace these. Lord knows when I see all the blanks i don’t know if I have enough years left,” said Muse.