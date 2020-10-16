PSU homecoming goes virtual

PITTSBURG, Ks. — You might call it homecoming at home this year. Pittsburg State is carrying on the tradition, finding new ways to connect to supporters… Just not on campus.

Steve Scott, PSU President, said, “Really nothing is like Homecoming. So we made some adjustments to make Homecoming look just a little different but we still want to connect through the technology, across the technology to all of you who support Pittsburg State University.”

It’s time for a Gorilla Homecoming. But in 2020, many traditions are carrying on online with a half hour live stream event. That includes the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce Paint the Town Red competition.

Julie Reams, Pittsburg Chamber, said, “76 plus employees goes to Pitsco Education.”

Other winners include GN Bank, Jones Heritage Realtors, and Security 1st Title. There were appearances by the PSU marching band, the Spirit Squad and of course Gus.

And after naming a dozen finalists for Homecoming Royalty, with the crowns going to D’Andre Phillips Coble representing the Black Student Association and Camille Holman representing Alpha Sigma Alpha.

D’Andre Phillips Coble, PSU Royalty, said, “It’s great that we have this relief from the covid situation – a bit of normalcy. And you know going forward if covid is still a situation, this would be the start of a new tradition.

Camille Holman, PSU Royalty, said, “I hope it just kind of lifts people’s spirits this year a little bit. I know I’ve been feeling down lately you know because you can’t see your friends. You can’t do any of the stuff. I think this really brought a lot of people together.”

No Saturday football this year, but pittstate.tv will carry season highlights from 2011 and 1991 at 1:00 this Saturday.