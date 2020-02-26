PSU holds Race Project KC session

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Students at Pittsburg State University are wrapping up Black History Month with a discussion about race relations.

Tuesday students engaged in a session called the Race Project KC.

Students were led in conversation by Angel Tucker from the Johnson County Library about how to use local history to activate empathy and combat racism.

The discussion centered around Kansas City and the role racism played in real estate practice.

Tucker says having this conversation with students is important every day, but especially during Black History Month.

Angel Tucker, Johnson County Library, said, “Across the country people should be talking about the history of redlining, blockbusting and racially restrictive covenants that kept people of color from living in certain neighborhoods throughout the country. It was an idea that didn’t start in Kansas City but J.C. Nichols comoditified the notion and he helped adopt it into other major cities across the nation.”

Tucker says if you look at our cities today, the remnants of housing discrimination are still prevalent today, with people of color living in pockets and white people also live in their own pockets.

Tucker also talked to students about a book called “Some Of My Best Friends Are Black” that chronicles housing discrimination in the Kansas City Area.