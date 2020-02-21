PSU holds AMMT Company Day

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Employers from across the country visited Pittsburg State University to recruit students in a unique program.

The AMMT Company Day is a two-day event for potential employers to interview and recruit students in the Architectural Manufacturing Management Technology Program for internships and jobs when they graduate.

The program offers 50 majors and is the only four year program of its kind in the nation.

Students will be pursing careers in commercial casework, plastic laminate casework, creating luxury kitchens, and more.

Charlie Phillips, Associate Professor, AMMT, said, “We have companies that are local companies from here right around the Joplin area, Tulsa area. But we also have companies as far away as Miami, as far as Chicago. So you know there are, it shows that the companies are, know about the quality of our students and that they’re willing to take that investment to come all the way here.”

Program staff say they have a 100% success rate in placing students with companies to further their learning and pursuing future endeavors.