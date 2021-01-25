PSU helping students with a food pantry

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is helping students in need during the pandemic.

The semester started Tuesday and the Gorilla Food Pantry has seen a steady flow of students needing food and other items.

The pantry gives students free non-perishable food items like pasta, sauce, canned tuna, along with toiletries and hygiene items.

PSU staff say the pantry is a way to make sure students succeed during this difficult time.

Mary Mercer, Program Coordinator For Campus Activities, says, “As students still struggle with economic crisis that we’re in that impacts them as college students. And so I think that the pantry continues to be a necessity and relevant for them.”

The Gorilla Pantry is open Monday-Friday 8 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. in the Overman Student Center.

Any students needing help can show up or make an appointment through the campus activities office.

If you would like to make a donation go here.