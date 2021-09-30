PSU fraternity hosts paid car smash event to raise funds for Feeding America

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Have you ever just wanted to take out your frustrations with a sledge hammer? On an inanimate object, mind you.

Students at Pitt State had the chance to do that today on the oval. All part of a fundraiser by the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

One dollar gave a student 5 whacks. A good way for them to release stress — and help a good cause.

“We’re doing a car smash to benefit Feeding America, Feeding America is our philanthropy organization, so every event that we do that raises money goes towards them, um just trying to help people here and all across America that need food or are in need,” said Cale Chapman, Vice President, Lambda Chi Alpha.

The car that took the beating was donated by Payne’s Wrecker Service in Frontenac. Today’s event raised close to 500 dollars.