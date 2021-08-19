PSU fraternity holding “Jump-A-Thon” fundraiser for the Special Olympics

PITTSBURG, Kans. — In tonight’s dose of good news, you might not expect to see a bunch of college students jumping on a trampoline. But this week, it’s a fundraiser for a Pitt State fraternity.

Phi Sigma Kappa is hosting a 72 hour “Jump-A-Thon” on the Oval at PSU. Scheduling around the clock means two or more members are committed on site, wrapping up tonight at midnight.

They’re hoping to raise at least 12 hundred dollars, along with bringing awareness to the mission of the Special Olympics.

“Special Olympics holds a special place in my heart too. My mom is a Special Olympics administrator – so I’ve been around, worked with her through several things. I’m an education major myself so I stay around it quite a bit,” said Jon Barnes, Phi Kappa Sigma.

Although the fundraiser is almost over, you can still donate online. We’ve put a link on our website.